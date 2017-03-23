Pimentel, Duterte, Barangay OICs | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former Senate president and PDP-Laban founder Nene Pimentel says impeachment threats against Vice President Leni Robredo have no solid basis. A group of lawyers and bloggers supporting President Rodrigo Duterte is drafting an impeachment complaint against Vice President Leni Robredo. President Rodrigo Duterte says he is ready to ‘compromise’ with Church leaders and other groups on the selection of barangay officers-in-charge. The Philippine Navy rescues two Malaysian hostages of the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu. Four people are killed and 40 injured after being run over and stabbed in an attack in London.
