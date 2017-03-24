Benham Rise, Obamacare, London attack | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine Navy sends one of its warships to Benham Rise. United States President Donald Trump's bid to repeal Obamacare suffers a bitter blow as opposition from within his Republican Party delays a crucial vote in Congress. London police identifies a British man responsible for killing 4 people in a terror attack outside the Parliament.
