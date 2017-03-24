Morales, Benham Rise, Mighty | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former Manila city councilor Greco Belgica files a disbarment case against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the Philippine Navy will assist researchers in conducting further studies on Benham Rise. The Bureau of Internal Revenue finds P3.2 billion worth of Mighty Corporation cigarettes with fake tax stamps after a raid on two warehouses in Bulacan. President Rodrigo Duterte will meet with Moro National Liberation Front chief Nur Misuari and other Muslim leaders Friday in Davao City to discuss peace in Mindanao. United States President Donald Trump's bid to repeal Obamacare suffers a bitter blow as opposition from within his Republican Party delays a crucial vote in Congress.
