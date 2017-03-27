Trillanes, TC-90s, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Senator Antonio Trillanes calls President Rodrigo Duterte's dinner invitation for Vice President Leni Robredo a ‘trap.’ Japan turns over two TC-90 patrol aircraft to the Philippine Navy Monday. United States President Donald Trump blames his Republican party's ultra-conservative wing for the failed attempt to repeal Obamacare.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita