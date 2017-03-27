Barangay elections, New York Times, Abu Sayyaf | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez is confident the House of Representatives can pass the bill to postpone this year's barangay elections and allow President Rodrigo Duterte to appoint barangay officers-in-charge. Malacanang calls the New York Times’ journalists ‘hack writers’ after the newspaper published a series of content critical of the Duterte administration's war on drugs. Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Año says the Abu Sayyaf was forced to release its 3 remaining Malaysian hostages on Sunday after a series of clashes with the military in Sulu. The Court of Appeals stops the taking of deposition of convicted drug trafficker Mary Jane Veloso which would have allowed her to testify against her alleged illegal recruiters. South Korean prosecutors seek an arrest warrant for ousted president Park Geun-Hye.
