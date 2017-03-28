South China Sea, Marcos, Kushner | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua met Monday night in Davao City and discussed a bilateral mechanism to avoid ‘misunderstandings’ on the South China Sea. Cabinet officials and allies greet President Rodrigo Duterte on his birthday, zeroing in on his health amid the heavy demands of the presidency. Donald Trump's son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner will appear before a Senate panel investigating Russian interference in the United States election.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita