Ombudsman disbarment, CHR, oral arguments | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismisses the disbarment case against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales just 4 days after it was filed by former Manila councilor Greco Belgica. Commission on Human Rights Commissioner Gwen Pimentel-Gana says there is no evidence to say extrajudicial killings in the war on drugs are state-sponsored. Supreme Court Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr says notary public Maria Cecile Tresvalles-Cabalo admitted violation of the rules on notarial practice. The Human Rights Victims Claims Board approves the list of the first 4,000 martial law victims to be given partial compensation. Donald Trump's son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner will appear before a Senate panel investigating Russian interference in the United States election.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita