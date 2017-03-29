Sereno, Brexit, Cyclone Debbie | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno orders Solicitor General Jose Calida to include in his memorandum an explanation of his duties as Solicitor General. British Prime Minister Theresa May signs the historic letter that will launch Brexit. Towns are cut off and without power in northern Australia after being pummeled by Cyclone Debbie.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita