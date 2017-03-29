Esperon, Floirendo, FA-50s | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr downplays fears of a security threat in Benham Rise following the presence of a Chinese survey ship in the area. Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Antonio Floirendo Jr says he is not part of any plans to remove Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez as Speaker. President Rodrigo Duterte meets Moro National Liberation Front chairman Nur Misuari on the eve of his birthday. The Philippine Air Force formally receives the 4th batch of FA-50 lead-in fighter trainers from South Korea. British Prime Minister Theresa May signs the historic letter that will launch Brexit.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita