Philippines & China, impeachment complaint, Ivanka Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines says it will raise Beijing’s reclamation activities in the West Philippine Sea or South China Sea when the two countries begin one-on-one talks in May. Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano files a supplemental impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte. First daughter Ivanka Trump will be an unpaid adviser to her father President Donald Trump.
