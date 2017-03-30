Alejano, PH & China, Brexit | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano says the feud between Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Davao del Norte Representative Antonio Floirendo Jr will help boost the impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte. The Philippines says it will raise Beijing’s reclamation activities in the West Philippine Sea when the two countries begin one-on-one talks in May. Former Social Welfare secretary Dinky Soliman files a letter of complaint against Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Lorraine Badoy over the latter's ‘child porn’ remark to the European Union. Vice President Leni Robredo flies to South Africa Thursday afternoon to address a conference for women. The European Union vows to unite hours after Britain formally started the process to end its 44-year membership of the EU.
