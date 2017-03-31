NUJP on Duterte, Park, Game of Thrones | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines slams President Rodrigo Duterte for what it calls an 'absolutely twisted' rant against news outlets ABS-CBN and the Philippine Daily Inquirer. South Korea's ousted president Park Geun-Hye is arrested. The first teaser for season 7 of Game of Thrones is out!
