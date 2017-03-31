Bilateral ceasefire, Gabriela on Duterte, Flynn | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte wants to seal a bilateral ceasefire agreement with the National Democratic Front when both sides meet in the Netherlands in April. Gabriela slams Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez for his extramarital affair. Filipino figure skater Michael Martinez secures the last ticket to the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships free skate final. Former United States national security advisor Michael Flynn offers to testify about potential ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia in exchange for immunity. South Korea's ousted president Park Geun-Hye is arrested.
