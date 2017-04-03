Palit Bise, Martinez, Suu Kyi | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte's supporters calls for the ouster of Vice President Leni Robredo during the 'Palit Bise' rally. Figure skater Michael Martinez's participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics is still uncertain. Aung San Suu Kyi's one-year-old government wins a string of seats in Myanmar by-elections, but is bruised by losses in ethnic minority areas.
