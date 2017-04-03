Duterte, Dela Rosa, Barbers | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he ordered the house of Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon ‘bombed.’ President Rodrigo Duterte’s apparent promise to ‘pardon’ cops tagged in the killing of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr may leave many puzzled, but not the national police chief. Surigao del Norte Representative Ace Barbers defends his bill seeking to give President Rodrigo Duterte the power to appoint barangay officers-in-charge. The International Skating Union confirms figure skater Michael Martinez did not qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics via the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships. Aung San Suu Kyi's one-year-old government wins a string of seats in Myanmar by-elections, but is bruised by losses in ethnic minority areas.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita