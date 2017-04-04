Sueno, peace talks, Russia bombing | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte fires Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno due to 'loss of trust and confidence.' The peace talks to end Asia's longest running communist insurgency reopens in the Netherlands. Eleven people are killed and dozens more injured after an explosion rocked the Saint Petersburg metro.
