Sueno, Kadamay, immigration officers | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Dismissed Interior secretary Ismael Sueno says he has ‘wholeheartedly’ accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to remove him from the Cabinet. Senator Antonio Trillanes dares the Duterte administration to file corruption charges against former Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno and former National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Laviña. President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to give away government housing units in Bulacan to members of militant group Kadamay. Philippine Airlines advises its passengers taking international flights to be at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 at least 4-5 hours before departure because of ‘insufficient staffing at the airport's immigration counters.’ A Kyrgyztan-born 'suicide bomber' was responsible for the bomb attack that killed 14 and injured dozens at the Saint Petersburg metro.
