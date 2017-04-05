Pulse Asia survey, Marcos, Arroyo | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
A new Pulse Asia survey shows 7-percentage point drop in President Rodrigo Duterte's trust rating. Former senator Bongbong Marcos says he will accept a Cabinet post if offered by President Rodrigo Duterte. Pampanga Representative Gloria Arroyo on her 70th birthday wishes for the success of President Rodrigo Duterte. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr wants to fast-track the proposed amendments to the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 to solve the salary woes of immigration workers. The town of Mocoa in Southern Colombia mourns as it lays the victims of a devastating mudslide to rest.
