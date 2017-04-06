Peace talks, Morales on Aquino, Trump on Syria | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine government and the National Democratic Front agree to forge an interim joint ceasefire while the two parties hammer out a final peace deal. The Ombudsman orders former president Benigno Aquino to comment on the motion to reinstate the cases against him for the Disbursement Acceleration Program. The United States threatens unilateral action after a horrific chemical attack in Syria shocked President Donald Trump.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita