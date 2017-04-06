Pag-asa Island, Duterte on Sueno, Trillanes | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he ordered the military to occupy the disputed islands in the West Philippine Sea or South China Sea. President Rodrigo Duterte insists he had sound basis to fire the former Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno. Senator Antonio Trillanes denies allegations he coerced a woman to testify against President Rodrigo Duterte. Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno stands firm on his position that the use of the express lane fund to augment the salaries and overtime pay of Bureau of Immigration workers is illegal. The United States threatens unilateral action after a horrific chemical attack in Syria shocked President Donald Trump.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita