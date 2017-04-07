U.S. air strike, ISIS, peace talks | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
United States President Donald Trump orders a massive military strike on a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical attack he blamed on President Bashar al-Assad. The Bureau of Immigration arrest a foreign couple with alleged links to the ISIS. The government and communist rebels commit to fast-track talks on land distribution during the peace talks in the Netherlands.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita