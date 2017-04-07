U.S. air strike, Duterte, Trump meets Xi | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Six people are killed by a United States missile strike on a Syrian air base. President Rodrigo Duterte is set to visit 3 Muslim countries while the Philippines marks Holy Week. The Philippine Coast Guard joins the Navy in conducting maritime patrols in Benham Rise. United States President Donald Trump predicts a ‘very great’ relationship with China's Xi Jinping as the pair meets for the first time. South Korean prosecutors charge Samsung heir in connection to the corruption scandal led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-Hye.
