SWS survey, Valdez on Duterte, Pulitzer Prize | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A Social Weather Stations survey shows Vice President Leni Robredo's net satisfaction rating has dropped to a 'moderate' +26. Dismissed Palace undersecretary Halmen Valdez thinks some officials with direct access to Duterte may have used the poverty of Filipino farmers to rile up the President. The most prestigious award in American journalism honors work that challenged United States President Donald Trump during the country's divisive election campaign, the Panama Papers, and images on the Philippines' deadly war on drugs.
