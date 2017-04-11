Bohol clash, Lascanas, Uson & Marcos | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The military and the police clash with 'heavily armed lawless elements' believed to be members of local terrorist group Abu Sayyaf in Bohol. Self-confessed Davao Death Squad member Arthur Lascañas says Senator Panfilo Lacson, of all people, should understand why he fled to Singapore. A Social Weather Stations survey shows Vice President Leni Robredo's net satisfaction rating has dropped to a 'moderate' positive 26. Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos and Duterte online defender Mocha Uson are part of President Rodrigo Duterte's official delegation to the Middle East. North Korea slams the United States' deployment of a naval strike group to the region.
