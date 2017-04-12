Election protest, Mindanao quake, Binay pilgrimage | Midday wRap
The Supreme Court orders a cash payment of P81.46 million to proceed with the election protest of former senator Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo. A strong magnitude 6 earthquake rocks Mindanao early Wednesday morning. Members of the Binay family who are facing charges in court file motions to travel to Israel for a spiritual pilgrimage.
