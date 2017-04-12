Abu Sayyaf, Xi on Trump, Taiwan | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Leader and spokesman of the Abu Sayyaf Group Muamar Askali is among those killed in clashes with government forces in Inabanga, Bohol. The Supreme Court orders a cash payment of P81.46 million to proceed with the election protest of former senator Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo. A strong magnitude 6 earthquake rocks Mindanao early Wednesday morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping urges United States President Donald Trump to peacefully resolve surging tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program. Taiwan bans the eating of dogs and cats after a spate of animal cruelty cases that stirred public outrage.
