Duterte, LPA, Survey on millennials | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte brings home 138 Overseas Filipino Workers after his weeklong visit to the Middle East. The low pressure area formerly known as Tropical Depression Crising will continue to bring more rain to parts of the country Monday. A survey by advisory firm Deloitte shows Filipino millennials are among the world's most optimistic despite the political and economic conditions in the Philippines.
