Duterte, Marcos, Order of Lapu-Lapu | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tops the TIME 100 Reader Poll. Former senator Bongbong Marcos on Monday pays P36 million, the first installment of the recount fee for his election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo. President Rodrigo Duterte creates the Order of Lapu-Lapu through Executive Order Number 17. The Philippine and United States militaries are set to hold the first Balikatan war games under President Rodrigo Duterte this April. South Korea's ousted President Park Geun-Hye is formally charged with bribery involving millions of dollars over the corruption scandal that sparked her downfall.
