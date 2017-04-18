Pulse Asia survey, Tacurong blast, North Korea | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A March Pulse Asia survey shows Vice President Leni Robredo and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez got the highest 'disapproval' and 'distrust' ratings among the 5 highest ranking government officials. Seven people are injured when two bomb explosions rocked a gas station in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat. North Korea is preparing for 'any mode of war' triggered by United States military action.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita