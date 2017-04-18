SC on Arroyo, De Lima, Sahiron | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Supreme Court en banc upholds the acquittal of Pampanga Representative Gloria Arroyo in her plunder case. Senator Leila de Lima admits that the notarization of her affidavits was not done face to face with notary public Maria Cecile Tresvalles-Cabalo. At least 25 people are killed in a bus accident in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija. Abu Sayyaf leader Radullon Sahiron sends feelers for his surrender. United States Vice President Mike Pence reiterates his country's commitment to the security of Japan.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita