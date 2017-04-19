Trump, Lopez, Duterte | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
United States President Donald Trump will attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Philippines in November. Environment Secretary Gina Lopez slams Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea for 'counteracting' her order requiring suspended mining companies to give P2 million for every hectare of farmland affected by mining activities. Students and alumni of the University of the Philippines criticize the Board of Regent's offer of a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, degree to President Rodrigo Duterte. The giant shipworm, Kuphus polythalamia is discovered in a shallow bay in Mindanao by a team of scientists from the United States and the Philippines. Britain's Prince William and American singer Lady Gaga team up to encourage people to speak more openly about mental health issues.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
