Duterte, Russian warships, USS Carl Vinson | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte offers a P1-million reward for the arrest, 'dead or alive,' of each Abu Sayyaf member behind the foiled terror attack in Bohol. Russian warships dock in Manila for its second goodwill visit to the Philippines this year. The Trump administration on Wednesday clarifies confusing messages on the whereabouts of a United States supercarrier that was supposedly headed toward North Korea last week.
