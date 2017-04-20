Marcos, Arroyo, Ahok | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former senator Bongbong Marcos asks the Supreme Court to junk the counter-protest of Vice President Leni Robredo, citing her failure to pay a fee in connection with his electoral protest case. Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella downplays the latest survey figures showing a decrease in trust in President Rodrigo Duterte among the poor. Former president and now Pampanga Representative Gloria Arroyo feels vindicated the Supreme Court upheld with finality her acquittal from her plunder case. Sandiganbayan will proceed with the corruption charges against former Makati City mayor Junjun Binay over the allegedly overpriced Makati city hall parking building. Jakarta's Christian governor may escape jail for alleged blasphemy after prosecutors only recommended probation, a day after he lost the religiously-charged run-off.
