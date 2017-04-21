Time 100 List, Liberal Party, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte and his fiercest critic, Senator Leila de Lima, are both on TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential People in the world. Liberal Party lawmakers allied with the House majority will not support any impeachment complaint filed against the 'leaders of the land.' United States President Donald Trump, who once celebrated Britain's decision to leave the European Union, insists that he wants the bloc to remain strong.
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita