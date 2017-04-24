Duterte, Abu Sayyaf, French elections | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte opens Palarong Pambansa 2017. Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa confirms reports a police officer was detained in Clarin, Bohol for supposedly planning to rescue Abu Sayyaf members. Pro-European Emmanuel Macron is set to face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential run-off on May 7.
