ICC complaint, Avancena, Pacquiao | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Filipino lawyer Jude Sabio files a complaint against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court for alleged 'mass murder' in the Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte picks his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña to be the 'official hostess' of the spouses of heads of government attending the 30th ASEAN Summit. Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa confirms reports a police officer was detained in Clarin, Bohol for supposedly planning to rescue Abu Sayyaf members. American soldiers participating in the first Balikatan exercises under President Rodrigo Duterte arrive in the Philippines. Philippine Senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao says he plans to show he is 'not done yet’ when he defends his world title against Australian Jeff Horn in Brisbane in July.
