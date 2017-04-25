Nobleza, Del Rosario, Obama | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The police officer who was detained for allegedly attempting to rescue trapped Abu Sayyaf members in Bohol is transferred to the national police headquarters. Former Philippine foreign affairs chief Albert Del Rosario raised concerns about President Rodrigo Duterte's strategy to resolve the maritime conflict with China over the West Philippine Sea. Former United States president Barack Obama returns to the public spotlight.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita