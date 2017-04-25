Torre de Manila, Malacanang, Robredo | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Supreme Court allows DMCI Homes to resume construction of the Torre de Manila condominium near Rizal Park in Manila. Malacañang urges the International Criminal Court not to trust the testimony of 2 self-confessed hitmen over the word of President Rodrigo Duterte. Raids on two properties linked to a cop accused of coddling Abu Sayyaf members yield various firearms, bomb-making components, and 'subversive documents pertaining to terrorist activities.' The Supreme Court orders Vice President Leni Robredo to pay the first installment of P8 million for the recount of votes in the protest filed by former Senator Bongbong Marcos. Former United States president Barack Obama returns to the public spotlight.
