Ombudsman, death penalty, Flynn | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales says her office has sent a request to the Budget Department for documents that may shed new light on the probe into the Disbursement Acceleration Program. Senate Minority Leader Frank Drilon says at least 13 senators are expected to vote against the measure seeking to restore the death penalty in the country. A senior United States lawmaker says former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn didn't report that he received payments from Russian entities.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita