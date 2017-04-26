Calida, election protest, ASEAN 2017 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Solicitor General Jose Calida wants lawyer Jude Sabio disbarred for filing 'baseless suits' before the International Criminal Court against President Rodrigo Duterte and other administration officials. The Supreme Court pushes forward with the electoral protest filed by former Senator Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo for alleged cheating in the 2016 elections. Senate Minority Leader Frank Drilon urges on Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to "crack the whip" on bickering Cabinet officials. Southeast Asian leaders will express concern this week about an 'escalation of activities' in the South China Sea but will avoid directly criticizing Beijing. A senior United States lawmaker says former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn didn't report that he received payments from Russian entities.
