New York Times, De Lima, US on NoKor | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The New York Times releases an editorial calling on the International Criminal Court to 'promptly' probe the killings in the Duterte administration's war on drugs. The Senate minority bloc plans to ask the court to allow detained Senator Leila de Lima to go to the Senate and vote on 'critical' measures. The United States vows to step up sanctions to force North Korea to resume dialogue over its nuclear program.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita