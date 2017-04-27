Lopez, Calida, EJK | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Environment Secretary Gina Lopez says her department is banning 'prospective open-pit mines.’ Solicitor General Jose Calida says the deal between Tadeco and Bucor is illegal and must be voided. Philippine human rights lawyers ask the Supreme Court to issue a new writ in a bid to prevent extrajudicial killings in police operations. The Philippines will acquire one of the decommissioned Pohang-class corvettes of the South Korean Navy. The United States vows to step up sanctions against North Korea over nuclear program.
