Lock-up cell, Duterte, Le Pen | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Commission on Human Rights finds about 12 men and women allegedly illegally detained in a 'lock-up cell' hidden behind a bookshelf in Police Station 1 in Tondo, Manila. President Rodrigo Duterte slams the New York Times for saying he is a 'man who must be stopped.' French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen blasts her globalist rival Emmanuel Macron, saying voters face a choice 'for or against France.'
