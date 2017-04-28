Press Freedom, Enrile, Najib | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Global press freedom hits a 13-year low. A police station chief is sacked from his post after CHR finds a hidden 'lock-up cell' inside his precinct. Sandiganbayan again denies former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile's motion to dismiss the P172 million plunder charge against him. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak says bringing prosperity to all sectors is more important now than ever due to the rise of extremism and populism. Seoul brushes aside United States President Donald Trump's suggestion that it should pay for a $1 billion missile defense system that will be used to guard against threats from North Korea.
