Senate probe, Minority bloc, Dela Rosa | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
At least two senators plan to seek a probe into a Manila policeman known as the demon of Delpan. The Senate minority bloc visits detained Senator Leila de Lima at the Philippine National Police custodial center in Camp Crame. The Philippine National Police Academy welcomes the members of the Class of 2021,including National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa's only son. United States President Donald Trump calls North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un 'a pretty smart cookie.' Rachel Peters is Miss Universe Philippines 2017.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita