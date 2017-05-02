Fariñas, CA on Lopez, Pag-asa Island | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas says the House of Representatives will prioritize the impeachment complaint filed against President Rodrigo Duterte. The Commission on Appointments grills Environment Secretary Gina Lopez as her confirmation hearing resumes Tuesday. The Philippines asserts ownership of Pag-asa Island in the disputed West Philippine Sea. United States Senator Benjamin Cardin says he'll introduce bipartisan legislation to block the sale of certain U.S. weapons to the Philippine National Police. United States President Donald Trump says he would be 'honored' to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un under the right conditions.
