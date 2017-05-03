2016 Bar Exams, Inquirer tax case, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Over 56.06% pass the 2016 bar exams, the highest in 30 years. The Supreme Court dismisses the P4.7 million tax case filed against newspaper Philippine Daily Inquirer. United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discuss steps to ease Syria's civil war.
