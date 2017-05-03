Lopez, Sotto, Trump | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Commission on Appointments rejects the appointment of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez after 3 confirmation hearings. Senator Tito Sotto insults Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo's status as a solo parent during her confirmation hearing before the Commission on Appointments. A House committee wants Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos to explain why the provincial capitol used P66.45 million in tobacco funds to purchase motor vehicles. Initial findings of the Justice Department and COA find the deal between the BuCor and Tadeco illegal. United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discuss steps to ease Syria's civil war.
