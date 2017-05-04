Lopez, Human Rights Watch | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Security officials will study the crafting of a Visiting Forces Agreement or treaty necessary for a joint military drill with China to happen. Former environment secretary Gina Lopez says she was 'surprised and disappointed' with members of the Commission on Appointments who voted against her appointment. Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella says calls from 2 of the world's most powerful leaders show President Rodrigo Duterte's 'statemanship' and role as a leader in Southeast Asia. Another suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf is captured by government forces. The Human Rights Watch urges the United Nations to denounce the Philippines’ bloody war on drugs.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita