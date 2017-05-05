Callamard, Abu Sayyaf, Obamacare | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
United Nations Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard says waging a war on drugs 'does not work.' Abu Sayyaf member Saad Samad Kiram is gunned down early Friday after he allegedly tried to escape. Republicans narrowly pushed a bill through the House of Representatives repealing Obamacare.
